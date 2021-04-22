Here’s your weather forecast for April 22, 2021
High of 56° Low of 32° partly cloudy but largely sunny day ahead
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. Bundle up because it will be chilly but should warm up to temperate this afternoon.
The high today is going to be 56° with an overnight low of 32°. It is 32° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of the southwest this morning until around 11AM where it will blow from out of the west. Tonight, at 8 PM it turns from out of the northwest which will account for the cool temperatures before coming from out of the south tomorrow morning at 2 AM. Look for winds today as low as 1 MPH gusting up to 10 MPH at times.
Humidity today will hover around 84%.
Our extended forecast calls mostly cloudy but still sunny skies Friday, rain again on Saturday, with Sunday returning to partial cloud clover but most sunny skies. Monday still looks to be a perfectly sunny day. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see a return to Sunday’s forecast with rain moving back in a week from today. Look for temperatures to be in the 50s to 60s the rest of this week with Sunday being a high of 66° before highs in the high- 70s to mid-80s the first half of next week.
