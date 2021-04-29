Here’s your weather forecast for April 29, 2021 

High of 75° Low of 54° with a 80% chance of rain

Don't forget your copy of the Times-Voice in newsstands all over Jackson  

Should have overcast skies today with an 80% chance of it raining but we should see cloudy but mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Great likelihood we see the sun returning Friday, Saturday, and Sunday before likely rain on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an eighty (80) percent chance of it raining. Chances for rain tomorrow are greatly depreciated as the forecast is calling for mostly sunny skies and a high of 70°.

Today’s high will be 75° with a low of 54° and it is 66° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a brighter, cheerier scenario with sunshine and a high of 70° and a low of 42°.

Humidity today will hover around 86% so we are back to muggy, sticky type humidity. 

Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

