Here’s your weather forecast for May 13, 2021
High of 68° Low of 43° with a from 0 to 2% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning but early indications are that the chance will fall to 0% as the day progresses. The print edition of the Jackson Times-Voice is in newsstands right now all over the county!
Thursday should be partly cloudy but sunny with rain not coming back around, provided the forecast remains as it appears this morning, until Sunday. It looks like rain may be in the forecast for a week from today as the rain arriving Sunday is expected to remain through Thursday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a zero to two (0-2) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday but when it gets here it looks to want to stay awhile.
Today’s high will be 68° with a low of 43° and it is 45° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 70° and a low of 46°.
Humidity today will start out at 66% this morning and will drop down to 35% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
