Here’s your weather forecast for May 20, 2021
High of 87° Low of 62° with a from 2% to 0% chance of it raining today
Today’s high will be 87° with a low of 62° and it is 63° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 89° and a low of 62° tomorrow, as the summer weather looks to be moving in with temperatures more where one might expect for the season.
Humidity today will start out at 69% this morning and will drop down to 43% before the day is through.
