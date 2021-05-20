Here’s your weather forecast for May 20, 2021 

High of 87° Low of 62° with a from 2% to 0% chance of it raining today

It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning. Early indications are that the chance will drop to 0% as the day progresses. 

Today it should be partly cloudy with mostly sunny skies with rain a mere scintilla of a chance. Sunshine will be poking through the clouds today and throughout the rest of this week and half of the next, all the way until a week from today when we may expect some precipitation.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a two to zero (2-0) percent chance of it raining today. We don’t see a likelihood of rain anywhere in the forecast for at least the next six (6) days from today.

Today’s high will be 87° with a low of 62° and it is 63° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 89° and a low of 62° tomorrow, as the summer weather looks to be moving in with temperatures more where one might expect for the season.

Humidity today will start out at 69% this morning and will drop down to 43% before the day is through.

Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

 
