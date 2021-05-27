Here’s your weather forecast for May 27, 2021
High of 87° Low of 65° with a from 7% to 10% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 7% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will rise to 10% as the day progresses
Today it should be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain particularly this afternoon with tomorrow looking like an even greater possibility of seeing some rain. Saturday there is a good chance of rain and it will be overcast and cooler on Sunday. Monday will be partly cloudy but mostly sunny while Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be overcast with rain a distinct possibility.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a seven to ten (7-10) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain infinitely greater tomorrow (Friday) with rain over the weekend looking increasingly likely.
Today’s high will be 87° with a low of 65° and it is 65° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with both rain and lightening possible. There will be a high of 76° and a low of 54° tomorrow as lower temperatures and lower overnights are getting marshaled in by the fronts bringing the wet weather.
Humidity today will start out at 93% this morning and will drop down to 50% before the day is through.
