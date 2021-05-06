Here’s your weather forecast for May 6, 2021
High of 65° Low of 44° with a 0% chance of it raining today.
It looks like there is literally no chance it will rain today. Friday and Saturday we should see some sun poking through the cloud coverage. Sunday and Monday rain is likely with partly cloudy but sunny skies Tuesday of next week before rain likely both Wednesday and Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a zero (0) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday.
Today’s high will be 65° with a low of 44° and it is 44° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 61° and a low of 44°.
Humidity today will start out at 82% this morning but will be 42% this afternoon and the rest of the day..
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Remember, real newspapers report the weather.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.