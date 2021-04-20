Here’s your weather forecast for April 20, 2021
High of 72° Low of 39° should be a beautiful day with minimal cloud cover and mostly sunny skies
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. Should be beautiful if you want to go to the ball park and watch BHS battle Hazard tonight.
The high today is going to be 72° with an overnight low of 39°. It is 47° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center.
The wind will blow from out of the southwest this morning until 7 PM where they will blow from out of the west. Winds will be somewhat gusty, blowing between 2-9 MPH throughout the day.
Humidity today will hover around 68%.
Our extended forecast calls for rain tomorrow but mostly sunny from Thursday until possible rain on Saturday. Sunday will usher back in some clouds but the sun will poke through with a bluebird sunny day on Monday and most sunny skies and limited cloud cover a week from today. Look for temperatures to fluctuate between a high of 48° tomorrow, a high in the mid-50s Thursday, 64° on Friday, then highs in the 50s and 60s this weekend until hitting 72° Monday with a climb to 81° a week from today.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
