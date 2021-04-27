Here’s your weather forecast for April 27, 2021
High of 84° Low of 63° not a single cloud in the sky for the second consecutive day!
Should have sunny skies until an overcast day predicted for tomorrow precludes the rain coming through here on Thursday and Friday. The sun returns for Saturday and Sunday before it likely rains on Monday of next week. Monday's rain will give way to mostly sunny skies a week from today, on Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two (2) percent chance of it raining today. It should resemble the dawning of the age of Aquarius out there as it is going to be a bright, bright, sunshiny day.
Today’s high will be 84° with a low of 63°. It is 63° right now outside the Accu-Weather center. Tomorrow looks to be significantly overcast with a high of 81° and a low of 54°.
Humidity today will hover around 59%. Not as sticky as it has been, so there's always that bit of good news.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service
