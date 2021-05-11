Here’s your weather forecast for May 11, 2021
High of 68° Low of 46° with a 0% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning but early indications are that the chance will decrease to 0% as the day progresses. Wednesday should be partly cloudy but sunny with rain not coming back around, provided the forecast remains as it appears this morning, until Sunday. It looks like rain may be in the forecast for a week from today as the rain arriving Sunday is expected to remain through Tuesday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a zero (0) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off returning until Sunday.
Today’s high will be 68° with a low of 46° and it is 46° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 64° and a low of 44°.
Humidity today will start out at 45% this morning and will rise to 88% as the day ambles along.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
