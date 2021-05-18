Here’s your weather forecast for May 18, 2021
High of 80° Low of 61° with a from 30% to 41% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 41% chance it may rain this morning. Early indications are that the chance will drop to 30% as the day progresses.
Today it should be overcast with rain a distinct possibility but the sunshine poking through the clouds looks to arrive tomorrow and will possibly remain through Sunday, with rain again next Monday, then partly cloudy but sunny Tuesday, a week from today.
Today’s high will be 80° with a low of 61° as it is 62° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a slightly overcast with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 83° and a low of 63° on Wednesday, as the summer weather looks to be moving in with temperatures more where one might expect for the season.
Humidity today will start out at 87% this morning and will drop down to 58% before the day is through.
