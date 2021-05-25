Here’s your weather forecast for May 25, 2021
High of 91° Low of 66° with a from 2% to 0% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning/ Early indications are that the chance will drop to 0% as the day progresses
Today it should be partly cloudy with mostly sunny skies with a very slight chance of rain. Sunshine will be poking through the clouds today and throughout the rest of this week up until Friday and Saturday, with the sun returning Sunday (how appropriate) and the first part of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two to zero (2-0) percent chance of it raining today. We don’t see a likelihood of rain anywhere in the forecast through Thursday.
Today’s high will be 91° with a low of 66° and it is 69° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 86° and a low of 65° tomorrow.
Humidity today will start out at 84% this morning and will drop down to 46% before the day is through.
