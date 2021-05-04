Here’s your weather forecast for May 4, 2021
High of 78° Low of 56° with a 23% chance of it raining today.
It looks like there is quite a chance it will rain through Wednesday of this week. Thursday, and Friday, we should see some sun poking through the cloud coverage. Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week promises more rain.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a twenty-three (23) percent chance of it raining today Chances for rain tomorrow and Wednesday are pretty good as well.
Today’s high will be 78° with a low of 56°. It is 68° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be cloudy with a chance of rain and a high of 63° and a low of 44°.
Humidity today will hover around 87%.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
