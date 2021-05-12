Here’s your weather forecast for May 12, 2021
High of 65° Low of 45° with a 10% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 1% chance it may rain this morning but early indications are that the chance will rise to 10% as the day progresses. The print edition of the Jackson Times-Voice hits newsstands this evening all over town.
Wednesday should be partly cloudy but sunny with rain not coming back around, provided the forecast remains as it appears this morning, until Sunday. It looks like rain may be in the forecast for a week from today as the rain arriving Sunday is expected to remain through Wednesday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a ten (10) percent chance of it raining today. The rain should hold off for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday too so get out and enjoy this nice weather.
Today’s high will be 65° with a low of 45° and it is 49° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunny skies beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 67° and a low of 44°.
Humidity today will start out at 51% this morning and will drop down to 37% before the day is through.
