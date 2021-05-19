Here’s your weather forecast for May 19, 2021 

High of 83° Low of 62° with a from 2% to 10% chance of it raining today

Times-Voice's 'Print Edition' hits newsstands this evening

It looks like there is a 2% chance it may rain this morning. Early indications are that the chance will rise to 10% as the day progresses. 
 
Today it should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with rain a remote possibility. Sunshine will be poking through the clouds today and throughout the rest of this week and half of the next.
 
According to the National Weather Service, there is a two to ten (2-10) percent chance of it raining today. We don’t see a likelihood of rain anywhere in the forecast for at least seven days from today.
 
Today’s high will be 83° with a low of 62° and it is 62° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 87° and a low of 62° tomorrow, as the summer weather looks to be moving in with temperatures more where one might expect for the season.

Humidity today will start out at 84% this morning and will drop down to 52% before the day is through.

Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.

