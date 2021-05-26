Good Wednesday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 26, 2021) Print Edition hits newsstands all over Jackson tonight!

Here’s your weather forecast for May 26, 2021
High of 87° Low of 65° with a from 15% to 50% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 15% chance it may rain this morning/ Early indications are that the chance will rise precipitously to 50% as the day progresses
Today it should be partly cloudy with a fair chance of rain particularly this afternoon with tomorrow looking party cloudy but mostly sunny before the rain come back in on us Friday and Saturday. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next will the sun will be poking through the clouds with rain looking likely both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a fifteen to fifty (15-50) percent chance of it raining today. It should dry up Thursday just to rain both Friday and Saturday before a partly cloudy but sunny Sunday.
Today’s high will be 87° with a low of 65° and it is 72° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be partly cloudy with plenty of sunshine. There will be a high of 87° and a low of 66° tomorrow.
Humidity today will start out at 72% this morning and will drop down to 52% before the day is through.
