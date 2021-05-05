Here’s your weather forecast for May 5, 2021
High of 63° Low of 44° with a 20% chance of it raining today.
It looks like there is quite a chance of rain today. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we should see some sun poking through the cloud coverage. Sunday and Monday rain is likely with partly cloudy but sunny skies Tuesday of next week before a week from today looking very similar to our present forecast of rain.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a twenty (20) percent chance of it raining today. The rain chances should clear out and we should have a nice three-day break from precipitation.
Today’s high will be 63° with a low of 44° and it is 63° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be a cloudy with sunshine beaming out from underneath. There will be a high of 68° and a low of 47°.
Humidity today will hover around 70%.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original, and only real newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.