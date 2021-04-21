Here’s your weather forecast for April 21, 2021
High of 48° Low of 34° rain almost certain today and it is going to be plenty cold so dress accordingly. Snow is being forecast for 7 o'clock this morning! Burr...
According to the National Weather Service, there is a eighty-five (85) percent chance of it raining today. Bundle up because it will be plenty chilly and gusty today.
The high today is going to be 48° with an overnight low of 34°. It is 37° this morning outside the Times-Voice, Accu-Weather center. It will snow this morning around 7 o-clock.
The wind will blow from out of the northwest this morning until around midnight tonight where it will turn to blowing from out of a west by southwest direction. Look for winds today as low as 3 MPH gusting up to 10 MPH for much of the day.
Humidity today will hover around 87%.
Our extended forecast calls mostly cloudy but still sunny skies Thursday and Friday, rain again on Saturday, with Sunday returning to partial cloud clover but most sunny skies. Monday still looks to be a perfectly sunny day. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see a return to Sunday’s forecast. Look for temperatures to be in the 50s to 60s the rest of this week with Sunday being a high of 66° before highs in the 70s to low-80s the first half of next week.
Today’s weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
