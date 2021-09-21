Gordon Little, 86, Noctor passed away Sunday, September 19, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. He was the pastor of the Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Jackson. He loved and supported missions. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruby Mae Spicer Little; son, Joel (Irma) Little; daughters, Naomi (Jack) Mitchell, Ruth (Bill) Collins, Bethsheba (Raymond) Carpenter; brother, Larry Little; sisters, Irene Little, Anna Robinson; grandchildren, Jason (Donna) Little, Kevin (Kayla) Little, Gordon (Jan) Carpenter, Tabitha (Ryan) Hays, Brian (Kayla) Little, Ernie Meza, Lorena (Ben) Hubbard, Juan (Jennifer) Little; great grandchildren, Ashlee, Katie & Nathan Little, Sydni & Bristol Hays, Rebekah & Julianna Carpenter, Kinley, Abby & Roman Little, Jolene & Johnica Hubbard, Kyrun Joel Little; honorary granddaughter, Candy Dunfee; host of relatives, friends and church family. Funeral, Wednesday, September 22, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Knapp, John Bunn, Harry Hale, Kim Norris officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to:
School of Christ International
P. O. Box 5470
Beaumont, TX 77726
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.