Gordon Matthew Turner, age 32, of Lower Twin Road, Jackson, Kentucky passed away Sunday March 5, 2023 at his residence.
Gordon was born on October 15, 1990 to Gordon and Mary Turner.
Gordon is survived by His Mother; Mary Turner of Georgetown, Kentucky, Father; Gordon Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, One Son; Gunner Strong, Two Sisters; Casey Turner, Lydia Turner, One Brother; Joshua Ray Turner, Paternal Grandparents; Lonnie and Christine Turner of Jackson, Kentucky, and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Other Relatives and Friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents; James Newton and Nannie Lou Turner.
Funeral Services for Gordon Matthew Turner will be held on Thursday March 9, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Larry Collins and Rev. Jeff Hobbs officiating. Gordon will be laid to rest in the Turner-Hensley Cemetery in Lower Twin with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 9, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
