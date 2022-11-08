Gov. Beshear Lauds Launch of New $1+ Million KCTCS Initiative to Empower and Equip Next Generation of Workers in Eastern Kentucky
All total, ARC announces $47 million funding package, supporting 52 projects in coal-impacted communities
VERSAILLES, Ky. – Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) Workforce Solutions is proud to announce that the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) POWER Initiative recently awarded $1,137,500 for the Preparing the Future of American Agriculture: AgTech Apprenticeship project. With this funding agreement, Workforce Solutions will be able to implement a first-of-its-kind, hands-on training program for 350 entry level workers and build a workforce pipeline around high-demand, year-round controlled environment agriculture, or agricultural technology (AgTech), in eastern Kentucky.
“One of my administration’s top priorities is to increase agritech and agribusiness opportunities throughout the commonwealth – and today we are meeting this goal,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “KCTCS is a key partner in our initiative to ensure that amazing job opportunities reach every corner of the commonwealth. Because of announcements like this one, we know that world-class companies will continue to choose Kentucky because of our strong workforce.”
KCTCS’s Preparing the Future of American Agriculture: AgTech Apprenticeship project aims to expose and teach participants proper training techniques in crop care and packaging, leadership, problem solving, necessary communication and interpersonal skills to build a career in AgTech.
“At KCTCS, we are dedicated to improving the lives and livelihoods of our students, business partners and the communities in which we serve,” added KCTCS President Dr. Paul Czarapata. “This grant will go a long way in helping us deliver on that promise to the people of eastern Kentucky, and, at the same time, lay the groundwork for even brighter academic, personal and professional futures.”
To that effect, the Kentucky Center for Statistics forecasts that the AgTech industry will add $194,342,970 in new revenue to the state’s economy between 2022-2027. Through job retention and provision of family supporting wages, this proposed program will help reverse eastern Kentucky’s economically distressed counties by addressing poverty, workforce participation rates, per capita income and unemployment.
Over the course of the next three years, KCTCS seeks to enroll 350 participants in the apprenticeship program. Preparing the Future of American Agriculture: AgTech Apprenticeship project will benefit both employers and employees. Through skill attainment and subsequent job progression and earning a family-sustaining salary with incremental wage increases, each apprentice will acquire the crop care skills and knowledge as well as agricultural production decision making to help transform the economic and professional landscape in and around eastern Kentucky.
“The AppHarvest team is proud to partner with KCTCS to bring the nation’s only entry level AgTech Apprenticeship to Kentucky, home to a growing ecosystem of AgTech businesses,” said AppHarvest Founder & CEO Jonathan Webb. “This facility-based workforce training program will introduce industry-led workforce development and provide practical hands-on training for the next generation of farmers.”
In partnership with AppHarvest, Edgewater Recovery, Kentucky FFA Association, Elliott County, Addiction Recovery Care, Rowan County Drug Court, Rowan County Agriculture Advisory Board, East Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, Minorities in Agriculture, Natural Resources and Related Sciences (MANRRS), and University of Kentucky, the project will also place recruitment emphasis on workers recovering from substance use disorder and traditionally underrepresented workers in the AgTech industry.
KCTCS’s $1+ million funding announcement is part of ARC’s $47 million investment in 52 economic diversification projects across 181 counties in Appalachian communities affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries. This is the largest single POWER awards package to date. Overall, ARC’s donations will support agriculture and food economies, workforce development, tourism, entrepreneurship and more to create jobs in new or existing industries, expand skills training and attract new business ventures.
The full list of award recipients and ARC’s full announcement can be found here.
Of note, the exciting announcement comes on the heels of a report showing KCTCS had its highest performing year ever in 2021. As the state’s number one provider of customized training, KCTCS Workforce Solutions continues to expand its offerings to meet the unprecedented needs companies across the Commonwealth face in retaining, recruiting, reskilling and upskilling their workforce.
###
About Kentucky Community & Technical College System
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. We also are Kentucky’s largest provider of workforce training, dual credit classes and online education. Through partnerships with business and industry, we align our programs to meet the needs of local employers and the needs of the diverse communities we serve. Our colleges stand united in their commitment to inclusion, equity, respect, and global diversity. To date, KCTCS has served more than one million Kentuckians - making life better for our students and all communities within the Commonwealth.
