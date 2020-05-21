Governor Announces 20-new COVID-19 Deaths

The number of Kentuckians having contracted the virus has eclipsed the 8,000 mark!
In what the Governor of Kentucky termed the highest one-day death toll since the virus was first reported, Beshear announced, in his Tuesday evening press-conference, the Kentucky death-toll has risen by twenty (20) people. This has occurred as Kentucky continues along "phase-two" of the governor’s three-phase plan to reopen the Kentucky economy.
The amount of new cases detected increased by 164. This pushes the number of Kentuckians infected to 8,069 with the death-toll now totaling 366-Kentuckians. Some 2,826 people report recovering fully from viral infection and its resultant disease.
Tuesday’s deaths were reported from Daviess, Logan, Edmonson, Campbell, Kenton, Allen, Warren, Jefferson, Boone, Adair, and Breckinridge counties. Seven of the new people who perished were residents of long-term care facilities.
With growing pressure being applied to the executive and legislative bodies in Kentucky to reopen Kentucky much more aggressively, the argument for reopening any other way than cautiously took a huge hit with the announcement of yesterday’s numbers. Throwing caution to the wind, and just “living with it,” as a responsible pandemic response may have been proven in last night’s report to post the potential for dire consequences.
There can be no serious argument reopening doesn’t potentially impact the present state of emergency detrimentally. It should also be remembered we haven’t tested but 153,800 Kentuckians. Therefore, our ability to identify and trace the virus’s path is not much superior to “guess-work” presently.
The Governor announced there would be expanded testing forthcoming at Walmart locations commonwealth-wide. There are two additional testing sites, in Pikeville and London, which will begin testing on Friday, May 22, 2020.
For additional information about the pandemic and its impact on Kentucky, you are encouraged to contact the COVID-19 hotline, 1800-722-5725. There is also a website set up containing information about how one may protect his family.
