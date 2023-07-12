Governor Andy Beshear was welcomed by a packed Breathitt County fiscal court room on Tuesday, July 11th. The governor was in Jackson to talk about the more than $1.3 million in funding being awarded to the county.
“We’ve promised to be there for Eastern Kentucky until every home, structure and life is rebuilt,” said Gov. Beshear. “Today’s investments are helping us keep that promise. We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’re committed to being here for as long as it takes.”
“The funding announced today will make Breathitt County safer and more accessible for everyone,” said Breathitt County Judge/Executive Jeff Noble. “We have a lot of work in front of us as we rebuild, but we should celebrate days like today. Our thanks to Gov. Beshear and our state representatives for investing in our people and our communities.”
“I’m pleased with today’s announcement for funding to help fuel disaster recovery to local apartments, courthouse renovations and improvements to a local playground in Breathitt County,” said Rep. Chris Fugate of Chavies. “Today’s announcements build on the important work already being done to improve water service for nearly 2,000 households. We are grateful for all the funding awarded through the years to our community.”
Jackson Federal Place Apartments Rehabilitation
Gov. Beshear announced the city of Jackson will receive $538,125 to rehabilitate two apartments at the Jackson Federal Place Apartment Complex that were damaged in the 2022 floods. The complex serves senior citizens, and the two units will be made compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
The money will also be used to replace the only elevator in the building, which was also damaged in the floods. Mitigation measures will be made to move the elevator operating mechanism to the rooftop to prevent damage in any future flooding events.
“The city of Jackson is glad to see the flood recovery project approved to support the rehabilitation of units and elevator replacement in the Federal Place Apartments,” said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas. “I hope the repairs can be made quickly because the residents have been without handicap accessibility for almost a year now.”
These funds are the first to be announced from the 2021 Disaster Recovery Program. Gov. Beshear announced $123 million in funding was available from this program in April to help communities affected by severe weather in 2021.
Breathitt County was affected by flooding in both 2021 and 2022. Additional funding from the Disaster Recovery Program will be allocated for counties impacted by the devastating flooding in 2022.
Breathitt County Courthouse Renovations
Gov. Beshear announced $750,000 to renovate the Breathitt County courthouse. The money will be used to install an elevator, an ADA-compliant ramp at the entrance and make the restrooms ADA-compliant. These funds come from the Community Development Block Grant program.
Jackson Playground Improvements
Gov. Beshear announced his selection of the city of Jackson for a grant of $50,000 from the federal Land & Water Conservation Fund. The funds will be used to purchase new playground equipment at Douthitt Park.
“The city of Jackson is blessed with a wonderful parks system, and this Land and Water Conservation Funding will allow us to replace outdated playground equipment to provide fun and safer opportunities for our children to play,” said Jackson Mayor Laura Thomas.
The project will head to the National Park Service to receive final approval at the federal level.
Resurfacing of Miller Branch Barwick Road
Gov. Beshear recapped his announcement that Breathitt County received $405,108 to resurface a three-mile stretch of Miller Branch Barwick Road. This project will improve poor road conditions that have created unsafe travel for school buses and emergency service vehicles, especially during winter. Gov. Beshear initially made this announcement during a Team Kentucky Update in June.
Today’s announcements continue the administration’s commitment to Breathitt County. To date, millions have been awarded to the county to support disaster recovery, tourism, and recreation as well as $600,000 to expand waterlines to provide clean water to 1,900 families.
