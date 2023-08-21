Grace Gross, age 72, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY surrounded by her family. She was born October 2, 1950 at Oakdale, KY and was the daughter of the late Hargis and Jane Combs Gross. Grace was preceded also in death by her daughter-in-law: Regina Gross. Brother: Glenn Gross. A special friend: Art Wolfe. She is survived by her husband: Lloyd “Owlhead” Gross of Jackson, KY. Two sons: Doug Gross and Tim (Trish) Gross of Jackson, KY. Three brothers: David (Sue) Gross, Melvin (Kay) Gross and Tommy (Nellie) Gross all of Jackson, KY. Three sisters: Judy (Ray) Patrick and Pam Potter of Jackson, KY; Mary (Ted) Kalen of Knoxville, TN. Four grandchildren: Tiffany Gross, Brooke Gross, Zach Gross, Robbie Turner. Four great grandchildren: Kinley Helton, Lincoln Miller, Jaxon Sewell, Jettson Sewell. A special friend: Rose Wolfe. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robert Butler and Drewey Jones officiating. Burial in the Gross Family Cemetery, Gross Valley, Hwy 541, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:009 pm . Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.