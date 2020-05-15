Gracie Reed Couch

Gracie Elizabeth Reed Couch, age 42, of Booneville, KY passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 2, 1978, in Lexington, KY and was the daughter of the late Zephie Reed.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Roy Couch.-She is survived by her mother: Jackie Lou Reed of Jackson, KY.-Special Friend: James Earl McIntosh of Booneville, KY.-One daughter: Jacqulyn (Morgan) Perkins of Stanton, KY.-Two sons: Terrence Patrick of Jackson, KY; Justin (Ashley) Patrick of Whick, KY.- One brother: Zephie James Reed of Hyden, KY.-One granddaughter: Holley Perkins.-Private visitation will be observed due to COVID-19 regulations.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Gracie Couch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you