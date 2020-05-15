Gracie Elizabeth Reed Couch, age 42, of Booneville, KY passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 2, 1978, in Lexington, KY and was the daughter of the late Zephie Reed.-She was preceded also in death by her husband: Roy Couch.-She is survived by her mother: Jackie Lou Reed of Jackson, KY.-Special Friend: James Earl McIntosh of Booneville, KY.-One daughter: Jacqulyn (Morgan) Perkins of Stanton, KY.-Two sons: Terrence Patrick of Jackson, KY; Justin (Ashley) Patrick of Whick, KY.- One brother: Zephie James Reed of Hyden, KY.-One granddaughter: Holley Perkins.-Private visitation will be observed due to COVID-19 regulations.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- PCHC to start drive-thru COVID-19 testing
- Knox reports eighth Covid-19 case
- Restrictions on travel, small gatherings moved up for holiday
- COVID-19 Daily Summary as of May 13, 2020: Jackson County 6th Highest Death Toll in KY
- Statement from Signature HealthCARE at Jackson Manor: A Picture of Progress
- Drive-Thru Covid-19 testing coming to Barbourville
- Emergency funds available for SKCTC students impacted by COVID-19
- KRDHD Health Officials Provide An Overall COVID-19 Update for our area
- First Confirmed Case of COVID-19 Reported in Clay County
- COVID-19 Testing Locations in Cumberland Valley District
Latest News
- Gracie Reed Couch
- The Long Version
- Shouting From the Mountain-Top
- Kentucky’s McConnell Suggests States Should File for Bankruptcy Instead of Seek Federal Aid
- Beshear’s Plan to re-Open Kentucky Reaches Phase-two
- Jackson’s Theresa Merced Sentenced
- Virus Reportedly hits the White House By Fletcher Long, Editor
- Graduation Parade!
Most Popular
Articles
- Memories rekindled in Coliseum smoke
- Cassie Carpenter
- Jackson’s Theresa Merced Sentenced
- Virus Reportedly hits the White House By Fletcher Long, Editor
- Beshear’s Plan to re-Open Kentucky Reaches Phase-two
- Editorial
- Graduation Parade!
- Kentucky’s McConnell Suggests States Should File for Bankruptcy Instead of Seek Federal Aid
- The Long Version
- Wilma Jean Terry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.