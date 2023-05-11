Oakdale Christian Academy will be kicking off the graduation season, with a ceremony on Saturday, May 13th at 10 a.m. inside the school gymnasium on its campus located at 580 Beattyville Road in Jackson. Oakdale Valedictorian is Taneesha Paul, and the Salutatorian is Yuen Wang. For more information, call 606-693-4802.
Jackson City School graduation will be on Friday, May 19th at 6:30 p.m. inside the JB Goff Gymnasium located at 940 Highland Avenue. JCS Valedictorians are Ryleigh Noble; Alyson Robinson; Chloe Smith; Adeline Turner; and Isabella Noble. The JCS Salutatorian is Brianna Kayatin. For more information, call 606-666-5164.
The Breathitt High School graduation is scheduled for Saturday, May 20th at 3 p.m. on the BHS Football Field. In the event of bad weather, the school has two alternative plans, the first will be to delay the graduation until 6 p.m. on May 20th or postpone it until Sunday, May 21st at 3 p.m.
BHS is located at 2307 Bobcat Lane and for more information, call 606-666-7511. BHS Principal Daphne Noble in a response to the Times Voice stated that the information pertaining to the BHS Valedictorian(s) and Salutatorian(s) would be announced on the school’s website and Facebook page.
Mt. Carmel School will also be holding its graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 20thfor kindergarten, eighth, and high school at 10 a.m. on the school campus located at 75 Mill Creek Lawson Road in Jackson. Mt. Carmel Valedictorian is Kidist Melaku Berihe,and the Salutatorian is Jeongyun Jeong. For more information, call 606-666-5008.
Riverside Christian School has its graduation ceremony set for Friday, May 26th at 7 p.m. inside the Drushal Memorial Church. RCS did not select senior Valedictorians or Salutatorians this year. RCS is located at 114 Riverside Road in the Lost Creek community of Breathitt County. For more information, call 606-666-2359.
