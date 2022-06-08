Paul J. Conner: Count I: assault, 4th degree, domestic violence, minor injury; Count II: strangulation 1st degree; Count III: unlawful imprisonment 1st degree.
Bail: $25,000 cash, WOA.
Alfred Fugate Jr: Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree, opiates; Count II: possession of controlled substance, 2nddegree, barbiturate; Count III: DUI alcohol, substance, 1st offense; Count IV: failure to wear seat belts; Count V: speeding 17 MPH over the speed limit.
Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date June 24, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Shannon Borders: Count I: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree, motor vehicle; Count II: wanton endangerment 1st degree, police officer; Count III: wanton endangerment, 1st degree, police officer; Count IV: wanton endangerment 1st degree, police officer; Count V: operating motor vehicle under the influence 1st offense; Count VI: reckless driving; Count VII: no registration receipt; Count VIII: speeding 25 MPH over the speed limit; count IX: failure to produce insurance card; Count X: failure to wear seat belt.
Bail: $10,000 cash, WOA.
Jacob Johnson: Count I: burglary, 3rd degree. Bail: $5,000 cash, WOA.
Michael Bush: count I: sexual abuse 1st degree, victim u/12 years of age.
Bail: $25,000 cash, WOA.
Gregorio Rodrigo: Count I: assault, 1st degree; Count II: operating motor vehicle under influence of substance, 1st offense; Count III: wanton endangerment 2nd degree; Count IV: reckless driving; Count V: failure of non owner to maintain required insurance; Count VI: failure to produce insurance card; Count VII: no operator’s license/moped license; Count VIII: failure to wear seat belts.
Bail: $25,000 cash WOA.
Justin Fugate and Angela Turner: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives; Count II: convicted felon in possession of a handgun (Fugate only); Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count IV: operating on suspended or revoked operating license (Fugate only); Count V: failure to wear seat belts; Count VI: no rear-view mirror; count VIII: persistent felony offender 1st degree (Fugate only).
Bail, Justin Fugate: $15,000 cash WOA.
Bail: Angela Turner: $10,000 cash WOA.
Kenneth Tolson: Count I: trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree 2 grams methamphetamine; Count II: trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or > offense, > 4 grams cocaine; Count III: convicted felon in possession of handgun; count IV: possession of controlled substance 1st degree; Count V: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VI: persistent felony offender 1st degree. Bail: $10,000 cash, WOA.
