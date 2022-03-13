Gary Adams, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail $500 payable to child support WOA.
Kristen Back, Count I: cultivate in marijuana (5 plants or more) 1stoffense; Count II: persistent felony offender 2nd. Bail: $2500 cash WOA.
Andrew Bennett, Count I: sexual crimes against animals. Bail: $10,000 cash, WOA.
David Clack, Count I: wanton endangerment 1st degree. Bail: $25,000 cash WOA.
Hank Collins, Count I: flagrant non-support, Bail $500 payable to child support WOA.
Hank Collins, Count I: flagrant non-support, Bail $1,000 payable to child support WOA.
Bill Fugate, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail $1,000 payable to child support WOA.
James Gilbert, Count I: flagrant non-support, Bail $500 payable to child support WOA.
Woodrow Gross, Count I: trafficking in controlled substance, 1stdegree, > 2 gms methamphetamine; Count II: possession of controlled substance 3rd degree; Count III: possession of controlled substance 2nddegree; Count IV: possession of controlled substance 1st degree, opiates; Count V: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VI: possession of marijuana; Count VII: persistent felony offender 1stdegree. Bail: $15,000 cash WOA.
French Howard, Count I: cultivate in marijuana, 5 plants or more, 1stoffense; Count II: persistent felony offender 1st degree. Bail: $2,500 cash, WOA.
Daniel Hurt, Count I: trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1stoffense, > = 2 gms methamphetamine; Count II: driving DUI suspended license, 2nd offense; Count III: receiving stolen property u/$10,000; Count IV: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, motor vehicle; Count V: fleeing or evading police 2nd degree on foot; Count VI: operating motor vehicle under influence, 3rd offense; Count VII: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count VIII: improper registration plate; Count IX: persistent felony offender 1st degree. Bail: $15,000 cash, WOA.
George Johnson, Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree; Count UU: operating motor vehicle under the influence, 1stoffense. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Jason C. Lewis, Count I: burglary 3rd degree. Bail: $2,500 cash, WOA.
Jeffrey Miller, Count I: possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, 1st degree, 1st offense; Count II: possession of controlled substance 3rd degree; Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count IV: public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; Count V: prescription controlled substance not in original container. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date: March 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Joseph Mullins, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail: $1,000 cash, payable to child support, WOA.
Zachary Neace, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail: $500 cash, payable to child support.
Kenneth Noble, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail: $1,000 payable to child support, WOA.
Jeffrey Rowe, Count I: flagrant non-support. Bail: $500, payable to child support, WOA.
Kenneth Stamper, Count I: assault, 2nd degree, police officer; Count II: assault 2nd degree, police officer; Count III: assault 3rd degree, police officer; Count IV: strangulation 1st degree; Count V: wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer; Count VI: wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer; Count VII: wanton endangerment 1st degree, police officer; Count VII: resisting arrest. Bail: $50,00 cash, WOA.
Christina Taulbee, Count I: possession of controlled substance 1stdegree, methamphetamine; Count II: possession of controlled substance 1st degree; Count III: possession of drug paraphernalia; Count IV: possession of marijuana. Bail: criminal summons, arraignment date march 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Crystal Turner, Count I: theft of identity of another w\o consent. Bail criminal summons, arraignment date march 11, 2022 at 10 a.m.
, Count I: convicted felon in possession of a handgun; Count II: tampering with physical evidence; Count III; public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol; Count IV: violation of a KY EPO.DVO. Bail: $5,000 cash, WOA.
