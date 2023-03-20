Granville Ray Deaton, age 37, of Altro, KY passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. He was born January 9, 1986 in Hyden, KY. He was preceded in death by his sister: Loretta Deaton and his niece: Kathey Noble. He is survived by his wife: Michelle Barger Deaton of Altro, KY. His parents: Fred and Gayle Smith Deaton of Booneville, KY. Three sons: Tenton Deaton, Kenley Deaton and Caleb Deaton. One daughter: Abbigayle Deaton. One sister: Pamela (Eugene) Adams of Jackson, KY. One brother: Greg (Joyce) Deaton of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner and Jamie McIntosh officiating. Burial in the Riley-Stamper Cemetery, Ground Hog Road, Buckhorn, KY. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Shooting’ star
- Granville Ray Deaton
- Former BHS coach returns to court
- Breathitt High providing pep bus: Local donors purchase tickets for students
- Honoring the gifted learner: Academic Boosters potentially could be ending soon
- HUD Secretary Fudge visits Jackson: Eastern Kentucky to receive $298 million in funding
- Harvey Ray Turner
- Travlis Junior “TJ” Spicer
- Dorothy B. Roberts Johnson
- Susie Lee Smith
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.