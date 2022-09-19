Green Banks Jr.

Green Banks Jr., 92, Vancleve passed away Sunday, September 18, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson.  He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Lina Banks; parents, Green and Kitty Turner Banks; daughter, Ruth Banks; one brother and one sister.  He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Caudill and LoReda Dunn; two grandchildren, Cindy Dunn and Wesley Dunn: two great grandchildren, Ethan Dunna and Aaron Dunn; host of friends and other relatives.  Visitation will be Wednesday, September 21, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home.  Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 1:00 PM at the Pence Cemetery at Bethany with John Bunn officiating.  Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

