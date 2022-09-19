Green Banks Jr., 92, Vancleve passed away Sunday, September 18, at the Nim Henson Geriatric Center in Jackson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 1/2 years, Lina Banks; parents, Green and Kitty Turner Banks; daughter, Ruth Banks; one brother and one sister. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Caudill and LoReda Dunn; two grandchildren, Cindy Dunn and Wesley Dunn: two great grandchildren, Ethan Dunna and Aaron Dunn; host of friends and other relatives. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 21, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, 1:00 PM at the Pence Cemetery at Bethany with John Bunn officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
Latest News
- Lady Wolves go 1-3 at All A State Tournament
- Bryant and Sperry delivered big-time performance: BHS falls in Whitesburg
- A Kentucky high school shooter has parole hearing
- Green Banks Jr.
- Daytime closures scheduled for KY 1933 in Breathitt County
- Harold Gene Brewer
- Two bids awarded at recent fiscal court meeting
- Supreme Court Executive Committee selects Turner
Most Popular
Articles
- Accident results in loss of a life
- The search will continue for two local missing women: Governor says there will be an aerial search
- New Walgreens store
- Citizens Bank receives prestigious award
- Fugate captured
- Citizens Bank and Trust of Jackson donates $10,000 to Aspire Appalachia
- Dewey Mullins Jr.
- Judge gives county update: Housing a top priority
- KMBC names new President
- Supreme Court Executive Committee selects Turner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.