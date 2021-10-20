Green-er Pastures

Dr. Paul Green New Superintendent for Carter County Schools
"I am happy for Dr. Green and his lovely family…” Dr. William Kayatin
Dr. Paul Green is leaving the Jackson School System where he has been serving as its School Superintendent. The paper has been told Dr. Green has accepted the same position (School System Superintendent) in Carter County, Kentucky.
Carter County, Kentucky’s seat is Grayson and its board of education is located on 228 S. Carol Malone Boulevard. Dr. Robert J. Bell had been serving as the system’s interim Superintendent.
The newspaper reached out to Dr. Green for comment. As of the date of publishing this article, our questions posed to Dr. Green concerning this move have gone unanswered.
A Jackson Independent School System parent talked to the newspaper about Dr. Green’s move. This parent agreed to comment conditioned on the newspaper's concealing his/her identity.
This person told the Times-Voice, “This (Dr. Green’s move to Carter County) was somewhat of a surprise. We don’t even have a succession plan in place; or, at least, not that I am aware.”
We also reached out to Dr. William Kayatin. Dr. Kayatin is the Educational Consultant, Transition & Sr. Director for Higher Education Affairs at the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (KVEC) in Hazard, Kentucky.
Dr. Kayatin had this to say. “Our careers intersected well over a decade ago through my leadership of Morehead State University’s academic outreach in Eastern Kentucky. Dr. Green was the Chief Academic Officer for Owsley County Schools.”
Kayatin continued, “I had the privilege of working with him through the Kentucky Department of Education in 2012 and with KVEC. We both served as leaders of KVEC’s Race to the Top grant initiative through 2017 (US Dept. of Ed).”
“Throughout those years, I found Dr. Green to be a brilliant and innovative educational leader,” Kayatin surmised. “While I am saddened to see him depart the Jackson City School system, I am happy for Dr. Green and his lovely family as they enjoy the next chapter of their lives.”
The Jackson City School System hosts grades prekindergarten through 12th-grade. The system boasts 354 students and a student:teacher ratio of 16:1.
Under Green’s leadership, the school achieved an overall testing rank of top 30% according to information accessed online. A couple years ago, the school made commonwealth-wide headlines by achieving the highest average score among all Kentucky public schools on the American College Testing (ACT) exam with an average composite score of 23.3.