(Photo): Codie Stamper at work on one of his client’s properties.
“Green Green Grass of Home” is a classic country song from years past that was recorded and made popular by many different artists over the decades. The song’s lyrics detail the green grass of a man’s homeplace and shows its connection to his memories of his hometown, family home, and childhood. In many ways the song alludes to how the lawn (yard) goes hand and hand with the American dream of owning a home and how that home plays a prominent role in our upbringing.
The earliest formation and idea of having a lawn on one’s property can be traced back to the immigrants of Northern Europe in the 1630s, and from there the size, shape, and elaborateness of the lawn has evolved for nearly 400 years.
Frederick Law Olmstead is often referred to as the father of the American lawn, but he is perhaps better known as one of the designers of Central Park in New York and the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. He got that distinction because his work in 1868 on a Chicago suburban community included a lawn/yard space with each home. From that point on, a lawn became synonymous with owning a home.
When talking about lawns, one must discuss the lawn mower, because the evolution of the two are so intertwined. The first mower was invented and patented in 1830 by Edwin Budding of England, with the purpose of cutting grass on sports grounds, cemeteries, and extensive, large gardens.
While grass cutting can be traced back to the 17th century, before the invention of the mower, grass cutting was done by hand with bladed instruments and only the wealthy could afford to hire the human labor it took to cut the grass in those times.
It would take another 40 years, before the first human pushed mower was designed in 1870, and with it came the desire from home/property owners to have a nice cut lawn.
In 1929, William Beazley built a power rotary mower with blades and by 1953, mowers were designed and built for the average homeowner.
Today, according to the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP) 54 million Americans mow their lawns each weekend with over five million gas powered mowers being sold each year.
Early indications by the NALP show that the lawn care/landscaping industry is expected to grow this season by 5.5 percent, keeping with the trend. This industry has grown every year since 2017 and the market research doesn’t see it slowing down at least through the year 2025. The NALP reports that it is a $129 billion business.
The average homeowner spends on average between $100 and $200 per month for lawn care/landscaping maintenance.
Locally, this business has become very competitive, and one newcomer to the business Codie Stamper, owner of Stamper Lawn Care, stated that the keys to him being able to build a foundation for his business is being flexible and taking on all jobs from small lots to large fields and cemeteries and giving people a fair price for good work. But as with any business, he hopes to continue to grow.
“I have around 40 clients that have hired me to do their yards as needed. I stay busy every day, but I’m always looking to add more yards onto my list. I decided to start doing lawn care as a way for me to become a more reliable and responsible person while helping people. I take pride in knowing that I help maintain their property and keep it looking great. I’ve always been an outdoors person, and I really love this job,” informed Stamper.
Even in a small town like Jackson currently there are at least six lawn care businesses, and that’s not counting those that do lawn work as a side job or those that perform “odd jobs” which always seems to include mowing and weed eating.
Whether one finds lawn care a tedious chore or a relaxing outdoor activity, nonetheless it has become a booming business with a fascinating history.
