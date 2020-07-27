Green McIntosh, age 86, husband of Loretta, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Green was born in Jackson, KY to the late Samuel and Alice Mullins McIntosh on February 17, 1934. He was a carpenter, Navy veteran, and a member of the Man O War Church of God. Additional survivors include children, Candy (Ray) Albright, Sarah (Mike) Gabbard, Cliff (Angela) McIntosh, Kay (Billy) Horn, and Steve McIntosh: 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren: Two brothers: Chester McIntosh and Olie (Barbara) McIntosh of Jackson, KY; Two sisters: Minerva Lovely and Mary Jane Tomlinson of Lexington, KY. -A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, July 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main Street, Lexington, KY. -Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 am Tuesday,.-Burial with military honors will be Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
- Covid Update for Owsley County - July 21, 2020
- No COVID cases in Bell Co. Jail
- Bell County tops 200 COVID-19 cases
- The Long Version of Chuck Woolery and Whether Covid-19 Is Real!
- The Inside Story on ’20 Fall Sports
- Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
- Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
- Covid-19 Is Locking Down the Right Strategy?
- Coronavirus Vaccine…Are We There Yet?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Jackson Resident BUSTED!
- Ance William Short
- Joey Turner
- The Long Version of the Ghislaine Maxwell Story...
- Shouting from the Mountain Top About Fascism...
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Intake Report (July 6-July 12)
- Local Doctor and Nurses Save Local Coaches Life
- Tipple...toppled, Coal, Gone for Good!
- Geneva Ann Coomer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.