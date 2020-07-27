Green McIntosh

Green McIntosh, age 86, husband of Loretta, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Green was born in Jackson, KY to the late Samuel and Alice Mullins McIntosh on February 17, 1934. He was a carpenter, Navy veteran, and a member of the Man O War Church of God. Additional survivors include children, Candy (Ray) Albright, Sarah (Mike) Gabbard, Cliff (Angela) McIntosh, Kay (Billy) Horn, and Steve McIntosh: 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren: Two brothers: Chester McIntosh and Olie (Barbara) McIntosh of Jackson, KY; Two sisters: Minerva Lovely and Mary Jane Tomlinson of Lexington, KY. -A funeral service will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, July 28 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main Street, Lexington, KY. -Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 am Tuesday,.-Burial with military honors will be Tuesday at 2:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.

