Green Turner

Green Turner, 82, passed away Friday, August 27, at his residence at Turners Creek. He was the son of the late David and Eliza Raleigh Turner. He is survived by wife, Clara Turner; son, Green Turner Jr.; daughter, Teresa Turner; brother, Alex Turner; grandson, David Green Turner. Visitation, Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 AM. Funeral, Tuesday, August 31, 11:00 AM with Silas Hall officiating. Burial in the Hall & Herald Cemetery at Turners Creek.

To send flowers to the family of Green Turner, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 31
Visitation
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 31
Service
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you