Green Turner, 82, passed away Friday, August 27, at his residence at Turners Creek. He was the son of the late David and Eliza Raleigh Turner. He is survived by wife, Clara Turner; son, Green Turner Jr.; daughter, Teresa Turner; brother, Alex Turner; grandson, David Green Turner. Visitation, Tuesday, August 31, 10:00 AM. Funeral, Tuesday, August 31, 11:00 AM with Silas Hall officiating. Burial in the Hall & Herald Cemetery at Turners Creek.
