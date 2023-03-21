Gregory Alan Richerson, age 52, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023 at his residence. He was born October 26, 1970 in Campton, KY. He was preceded in death by his Paternal Grandmother: Minnie Combs and Maternal Grandmother: Julie Hollan. He is survived by his father: Mackie Richerson of Vancleve, KY. His mother: Amy Hollan Richerson of Jackson, KY. Sons: Jordan Richerson of Frankfort, KY and Dawson Maloney of Bethany, KY. His brother: Mackie Richerson, Jr (Sioux) of Vancleve, KY. One niece: Mikala Howard of Jackson, KY. Two uncles: Granville Hollan and Walter Hollan. He is also survived by a host of cousins and family. A memorial service will be held at the yearly cemetery meeting on August 13, 2023 at the Hollan Cemetery at Canoe, KY . Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
