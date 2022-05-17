Gregory Lane Strong

Gregory Lane Strong, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 24, 1964, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Lloyd and Minnie Lou Noble Strong..-He was also preceded in death by brothers: Tim Strong, Gary Strong, and Tom Strong.- Nieces: Melanie Strong and Cherie Socha.-He was employed at the Juvenile Justice Center in Jackson as a juvenile youth worker.-He is survived by his significant other: Brandy Stidham. -His special boy: Bryson Stidham .-His son: Matthew Strong of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Joan Halker of Mason, OH and Sharon Edmons of Louisville, KY.-Nephews: Ryan Strong, Eric Strong, and Steve Strong.-Niece: Stephanie Strong.-A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Noon at the Strong Family Cemetery, Sulpher Gap Road, Whick, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 -11:30 am at Deaton Funeral Home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are to be observed due to continued COVID.

Recommended for you