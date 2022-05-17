Gregory Lane Strong, age 58, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 24, 1964, in Jackson, KY, and was the son of the late Lloyd and Minnie Lou Noble Strong..-He was also preceded in death by brothers: Tim Strong, Gary Strong, and Tom Strong.- Nieces: Melanie Strong and Cherie Socha.-He was employed at the Juvenile Justice Center in Jackson as a juvenile youth worker.-He is survived by his significant other: Brandy Stidham. -His special boy: Bryson Stidham .-His son: Matthew Strong of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Joan Halker of Mason, OH and Sharon Edmons of Louisville, KY.-Nephews: Ryan Strong, Eric Strong, and Steve Strong.-Niece: Stephanie Strong.-A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Noon at the Strong Family Cemetery, Sulpher Gap Road, Whick, KY.-Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm and Thursday from 10:00 -11:30 am at Deaton Funeral Home.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautions are to be observed due to continued COVID.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.