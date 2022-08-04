Gregory Matthew Herald, age 32, of West Salem, IL passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. He was born November 14, 1989 in Lexington, KY. He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Salyers; his paternal grandparents, Johnny and Josephine Salyers and his maternal grandparents, Johnny and Josephine Herald.
He is survived by his mother, Angie Herald of West Salem, IL; three brothers: Joseph Hollan of Jackson, KY; Johnathan (Kassandra) Herald of Browns, IL. and Michael Herald of West Salem, IL; one sister, Rebecca McDowell (Ethan) of West Salem, IL; special nephews: Lukas, Wyatt, Connor, Declan and Jaden and special nieces: Evelyn, Crystal, Zoey, and Sarah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Turner officiating. Burial in the Price Spencer Cemetery, Hwy 541, Jackson, KY.
Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
