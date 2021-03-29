Gregory Pelfrey

Gregory Pelfrey, age 51, of Campton, KY passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born March 29, 1969, in Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Lloyd Pelfrey.-Preceded also in death by a sister: Roxie Stacy and brothers: Roger Pelfrey and Jeffery Pelfrey.-Survivors include his mother: Clara Jo Pelfrey of Campton, KY.-Daughter: Tessa Pelfrey and son Cody Pelfrey of AZ.-Sister: Tammy (James) Watson of Campton, KY.- Brothers: Keith Pelfrey of Campton, KY; Lloyd Dwayne Pelfrey of Jackson, KY; Shelby (Rosie) Howard of Beattyville, KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Tyra Cemetery, Frozen Creek, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton funeral home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

