Grethel Bailey Gay, age 96, of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Tuesday November 22, 2022 at Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson, Kentucky.
Grethel was born on March 14, 1926 to the late Millard Bailey and Lula Haynes Bailey.
Grethel is survived by Three Children; Outhar Miller of Jackson, Kentucky, Willard(Annie) Taulbee of Winchester, Kentucky, Rhonda Miller of Winchester, Kentucky, Five Grandchildren; Willard Taulbee of Campton, Kentucky, Crystal Dean of Hazard, Kentucky, Grethel(John) Jones of Jackson, Kentucky, Abigail Taulbee, Gerard Taulbee, both of Winchester, Kentucky, Eight Great Grandchildren; Tabitha(Bill) Scott, John Jones, Jessica Taulbee, Rachel Dean, Christina(David) Combs, Jacob Taulbee, Rebecca Taulbee, Albani Taulbee, Four Great Great Grandchildren; Elizabeth, Paisley, Greyson, Gavin, Two Sisters; Dessel Keeton of Winchester, Kentucky, Phyllis(Homer) Combs of Beaver Dam, Kentucky and a Host of Nieces, Nephews and Other Relatives and Friends to mourn her passing.
Grethel was preceded in death by her Husband; John Gay.
Funeral Services for Grethel Bailey Gay will be held Saturday November 26, 2022 11:00 A.M. at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky with Bill Scott officiating. Grethel will be laid to rest in the Carpenter- Taulbee Cemetery in Vancleve, Kentucky with Family and Friends serving as Pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday November 25, 2022 from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at The Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.