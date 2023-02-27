The Breathitt County Board of Education wants to congratulate, Jace Griffith, for advancing to the state academic competition for placing fourth in Science and third in Social Studies. Also, congratulations to the Breathitt County quick recall team for winning the sportsmanship award in this past weekend's Regional Governor's Cup.
