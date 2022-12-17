“Grinchmas on Ice” had everyone in the Christmas spirit as the Breathitt County Extension Office’s parking lot was transformed into an ice-skating rink. The event was a huge success as the rink was at capacity with skaters during its hours of operation and those waiting or taking a break enjoyed a variety of available concessions. “Grinchmas on Ice” was sponsored by the Breathitt County Extension Office and the Breathitt County Public Library.

