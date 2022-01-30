Shoppers! You are not imagining the increased prices on some, if not all, of your favorite grocery items. U.S. inflation rose to 6.8 percent, the highest it has been since 1982, with grocery prices up 6.4 percent from 2020.
Food manufacturers and grocers are facing growing expenses from commodities, labor, and transportation brought on by the pandemic. Those higher costs have escalated in recent months causing a trickle-down effect for local consumers. Some of those inflated costs must be passed off to retailers, who in turn pass on a portion to customers.
Managers from a couple of Jackson’s finest grocery stores have spoken with us about the current grocery inflation problem and what they are doing to help ease the burden of the crisis. Both managers requested their identity be off the record.
An IGA manager stated that the pandemic has affected their pricing, products, and inventory in many ways. A major issue is that the demand is up due, in part, to extra funding such as stimulus checks and government assistance during the COVID pandemic. Consumers are stocking up. They are experiencing numerous shortages because companies have shut down branches and plants due to COVID sickness and exposure. Companies, as stated by management, only seem to be producing popular items/products such as hard packaging for cigarettes instead of the popular soft. However, IGA is doing their best to combat the situation by ordering extra product each time just in case the trucks do not run-on schedule and taking advantage of discounts like ordering in larger quantities or pre ordering at a special price so that they can then pass the savings on to you, their valued customers. They offer digital coupons that you can access online as well as a fuel rewards program the offers five cents off gas for every fifty dollars spent on groceries. In addition, you can check out the IGA Facebook page and jacksonigaky.reachoffers.com or jacksoniga.com where you can view their weekly flyer for information on sales.
A veteran Save-A-Lot employee turned manager, who has been there for seventeen years, stated that she has never seen prices so high. The pandemic has affected their product as they are often out of stock on several items. To solve this problem, they have replaced out of stock items with comparable items that are in stock. Save-A-Lot offers weekly sales, flyers in store, and a Facebook page that highlights any deals, sales, and information. You can also log on to savealot.com or savealot.com/weekly ad.
There is no current end in sight to this challenging situation as our state continues to see daily record setting COVID cases and the positivity rate is at an all-time high. According to consumer reports as one such report by CNN says to expect to keep paying more for groceries in 2022. In reference to the article, steaks have had the highest price jump with eggs, cereal, chicken, and baby food following closely behind.
Breathitt County consumers are feeling the punch of these soaring prices, and far too often are facing tough decisions when it comes to how they budget for necessities like food, gas, and clothing. Sadly, many area food banks are seeing less donations as residents just cannot afford to support these organizations.
Area shoppers can only hope that grocers and manufacturers start seeing some cost alleviation during this pandemic as only then can consumers see some relief at the check-out.
(Photo Credit Reuters)
