Tracie L. Jent, 51, of Sassafras was found guilty of vehicular homicide by a Clay County jury with the recommendation to serve a 20-year sentence. The charge of vehicular homicide was expected because of the new state law, House Bill 262, or commonly known as Lily's Law, that mandates that a person is guilty of vehicular homicide, now a Class B felony, when they cause the death of someone while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
It also requires anyone arrested for drunk driving to be detained for at least six hours after their arrest, two hours longer than the current statute requires. The thought is to allow more time to perform proper background checks, look for prior offenses and guarantee offenders are sober when they leave.
Jent was sentenced to 20-years in prison by Judge Oscar G. House and will not be eligible for parole until she has served at least 17 years of her sentence.
After leaving the courthouse, Tyler Richardson stated, “The loss of my precious Beth will leave a scar with me for the rest of my life. She had so much to offer society as a nurse. The love and kindness she had in her heart was endless for her family, friends, patients, and everyone she met. Her beautiful spirit lives on with us.” Richardson, who now lives in Richmond, Kentucky, grew up in Breathitt County. He graduated from Riverside Christian School and attended Morehead State University. He is the son of Mack and Elesha Richardson, brother of Stephanie (Brandon) Amburgey, and uncle of Zackary Amburgey, all of Jackson.
Elizabeth (Beth) J. Richardson, 27, of Richmond, was killed in the car crash over the 2021 Memorial Day weekend, when the vehicle driven by her husband, Tyler M. Richardson, 35, of Richmond, was struck by Jent.
Jent driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade was travelling east on the Hal Rogers Parkway when she attempted to pass on the wrong side of the road resulting in a collision with the Richardsons’ 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.
The impact of the collision caused the Richardsons’ car to go airborne, landing in the opposite lane of traffic, causing it to be struck a second time by Brittany M. Wood, 32, of Bonnyman, the operator of a 2017 Nissan Rogue.
Tyler M. Richardson was treated at the University of Kentucky Hospital for his injuries and released. Beth Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clay County Coroner’s Office. Jent and Wood were treated at the AdventHealth Hospital in Manchester.
The impact of the crash was so severe, the motor from Jent’s Jeep was ripped out and sitting in the middle of the Hal Rogers Parkway.
The Hal Rogers Parkway was closed for seven hours for reconstruction.
At the time of the accident, the Kentucky State Police suspected that drugs and alcohol resulted in Jent’s colliding with the Richardsons. At the AdventHealth Hospital it was confirmed that Jent was intoxicated. Jent was later charged with DUI, reckless homicide, no operator’s license, and denied she was driving the vehicle. She was also on parole for various other offenses and was transported back to the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women at Peewee Valley in Shelby County.
Elizabeth “Beth” McFarland Richardson was the daughter of Sandra and Gordon McFarland of Monticello, Kentucky. She has one brother, Trevor, also of Monticello. Beth graduated with honors from Eastern Kentucky University where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. She was employed at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital in Lexington when she and Tyler Richardson were married in October 2016. They were living in Richmond at that time and moved to Science Hill near Somerset, where they purchased their first home in 2020. Beth was immediately hired as a registered nurse at the Pulaski County Health Department and was happy to be closer to her parents. Her father was recuperating from a stroke and her mother was terminally ill with cancer.
On February 10, 2021, Beth and Tyler lost their first child, Lily Grace. The couple pulled together, worked through the tragedy, and moved forward with their lives. The Richardsons were returning home after visiting Tyler’s parents in Breathitt County over the Memorial Day holiday that same year when Beth would lose her life in the horrific crash on the parkway.
(PHOTO): The impact of the crash was so severe, the motor from Tracie Jent’s Jeep was ripped out and sitting in the middle of the Hal Rogers Parkway. Photo by The Manchester Enterprise.
