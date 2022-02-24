The city council met on Thursday, February 17th, 2022, to discuss old and new business.
After the acceptance of the minutes, the council started with departmental updates. All new water lines are in service thanks to the water line replacement project, which the council expressed was a big improvement for the city. It is estimated to be 92 percent complete with a 30-day time frame to clear the old fire hydrants that are next to the new ones.
The Highway 15 roadway improvement claim is taking longer than expected as is the sewer rehab project. A grant, almost two million dollars, was announced by McConnell’s office to modernize water plants, including updating the motors and controls. This is a 100 percent grant. It is recommended that water plants be refurbished every twenty years, the city’s is around 15-16 years old. Jennifer, an attendee from KRADD, was praised by the council for keeping track of possible grants and managing them. There was also a motion to pay request fifteen of the downtown water line replacement project for $62,739.93 which was passed.
Some new business that was discussed included the park getting ready for spring and a new tractor, due to the old one being around twenty years old. And it’s time for spring sign ups for park activities.
Old business consisted of several motions being discussed in both agreement and disagreement. As pertaining to the discharging of firearms in city limits, it was found that there was an old ordinance passed by the Board of Trustees of the town of Jackson (so old that there was no ordinance number). Mayor Laura Thomas stated that the League of Cities has recommended that if the city wanted to pass on the legislation that the council needed to repeal the old ordinance and refer to it by title. The mayor thinks a modern-day ordinance would be beneficial and a motion to repeal was passed. A debate then ensued about a fine, no less that one hundred dollars and no more than five hundred dollars, and if a lawful community sponsored event would be good for hunting.
It was then noted the city did not own many city streets; they are state routes. Through talks with Highway Office District 10 about the revitalization of Jackson, they have agreed to pave Main, Broadway, and Highland if Jackson takes ownership of the city streets. They entertained a motion to pass this resolution with all agreeing.
A few mentions during the meeting included the ribbon cutting for Studio 6 on Saturday and Jackson Grill. Also, some offices in City Hall will be getting new flooring to replace the old carpet that could be causing allergies, as well as other issues.
Breathitt County High School is hosting the regional tournament this year taking place on March 2nd, 3rd, 6th, and 8th. Chief Brian Haddix will be posting maps on the Jackson Police Department Facebook page about parking. This is good for our community, so the council stressed to be welcoming, support good sportsmanship, and to practice excellent customer service.
In closing, the mayor would like you to know that City Hall will be closed on Monday, February 21, 2022, in observance of Presidents’ Day and that there will be no trash collection. Please call, email, or text City Hall with any comments or questions.
