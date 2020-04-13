Guy Miller

Guy Franklin Miller, known as (Joe Sam) age 58, of Guage, KY passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.-He was born December 23, 1961, at Guage, KY and was the son of the late Lester and Ruth (Craft) Miller.-He is survived by his wife: Darlene (Napier) Miller of Guage, KY.-Three daughters: Brandy Miller (Joshua Watkins) of Wolverine, KY.-Tiffany Miller and Brittany (Malcolm) Joseph of Guage, KY.-Two sons: Joey Lee Miller (Allison Maynard) of Decatur, TN.-Joshua Miller of Guage, KY.-One sister: Clara (Phillip) Patton of Rousseau, KY.-Two brothers: Larry (Susie) Jacobs of Guage, KY, and Gayland (Brenda) Arnett of MI.-Seven grandchildren.-Private visitation and graveside services with Paul Smith officiating.-Due to COVID-19 mandates all services are private.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
