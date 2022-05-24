H (Jay) Smith, 61, Buckhorn passed away Friday, May 20, at his home. He was the son of the late Harvey and Letha Mosley Smith. He is survived by wife, Carla Smith; best friend and ex-wife, Leeoma Smith; sons, Michael Smith, Donnie Paul Smith; daughter, Melissa Smith Clem(Shane); stepdaughters, Amy and Tia; brothers, Robert Smith, Billy Ray Smith; sister, Gayle Deaton; grandchildren, Daniel Campbell, Arabella Cornett, Draven Clem, Eliana Loza Martin, Ezra Loza Martin. Visitation will be Friday, May 27, 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
