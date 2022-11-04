Surveillance cameras clearly show an intruder fill a tote full of cartons of cigarettes.
Haddix Food Mart along KY-15 in Jackson was robbed in the early morning on Monday, October 31st, around 3:04 a.m. Surveillance video shows two individuals, one driving a white Jeep Cherokee, while the other person breaks into the store and steals a large plastic tote full of cartons of cigarettes.
Store officials say that they suspect the thieves will attempt to sell the stolen cigarettes in the area and are offering a $500 cash reward to anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest.
The Kentucky State Police are investigating the case.
