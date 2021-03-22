Hansford Sullivan

Hansford Wesley Sullivan, age 84, of Science Hill, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Lake Cumberland Hospital in Somerset, KY.-He was born August 28, 1939, in Williamsburg, KY, and was the son of the late John Wesley and Nannie Smith Sullivan.-He is survived by his wife; Cora Carole Nickell Sullivan of Science Hill, KY.-One sister: Louise Radcliff of Fairfield, OH;-Two brothers in law: John (Nancy) Nickell and David (Jean) Nickell.- A visitation was held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
