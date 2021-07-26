Happy Birthday Monail Arnett

Turns 92 July 29, 2021
Here is a tribute to a long, loving, successful life
May we all be so blessed!
On July 29, 2021, local resident Monail Arnett will turn 92-years young. She is beloved and admired by family, friends, and neighbors all over the county.
My own father was fond of saying one has to be really cool to live 90 or more years. He’s 80-now, so a full decade away from being as cool as Ms. Arnett.
To put this birthday into its proper perspective, we thought at the Times-Voice we would go back over the fabric of history and point out some of the things which have occurred on Monail Arnett’s watch.
When she was close to 3-months old, the stock market crashed. America would be thrust into a Great Economic Depression which would last until March of 1933, when she would be approaching four.
President Roosevelt would defeat Herbert Hoover in a landslide with his “New Deal” in 1932, taking office in 1933. On June 6, of the following year (1934), the Securities and Exchange Commission would be established to regulate the stock market.
When Ms. Arnett was approaching 12-years of age, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and plunged America into the Second World War. Ms. Arnett would be just 4-days shy of turning 21 when America entered the Korean conflict.
On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Ms. Arnett was 25-years old at the time.
Ms. Arnett would be 27-years of age when Albert Henry Woolson died on August 2, 1956. Woolson had fought in the Union Army and was the last veteran remaining from a Civl War fought over whether Ms. Arnett, and others like her, were to be legally “people” or “property.”
Mr. Woolson fought on the correct side of that particular debate. I am sure his efforts were appreciated.
On August 28, 1963, when Ms. Arnett was 34-years of age, having just turned it nearly a full month prior, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. would tell the whole world about his having a dream. In 1964, with Ms. Arnett now 35-years old, that dream would come to partial fruition with the passing of the Civil Rights Act.
On March 8, 1965, with her four or so months from turning 36, America would enter a civil war in Vietnam which had been ongoing since November 1, 1955. We would come ashore at DaNang in South Vietnam, signaling our entry into a dispute which some believed shouldn't have involved us.
We wouldn’t be fully out of southeast Asia until some time in 1975. Ms. Arnett would be approaching her 46th year on this earth when this occurred.
Yessir and Yes Ma’am, Monail Arnett has seen some things in the 92-years she has graced Breathitt County with her presence. We were just nine days shy of her 40th birthday when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon and Armstrong took one small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.
She has been around the way, so to speak, and she has seen her share of wonderment and sorrow. Wish her a happy birthday, Thursday.
We may never again see her like around these parts. Enjoy her while you can.