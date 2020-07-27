Harlan Stamper

Harlan Stamper, age 75 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Kentucky River Medical Center.

Harlan was born on May 22, 1945 to the late John and Martha Allen Stamper. He was a retired mechanic and Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his wife: Janet Louise Fugate Stamper of Jackson, Kentucky; three sons: John Paul Stamper of Lexington, Kentucky, Michael (Tamara) O'Malley of Canoe, Kentucky, and Robert (Alicia) Ferguson of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter: Sandy O'Malley Broerman and her husband Steve of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren: Michael Drake (Brittany) O'Malley, Laiken O'Malley, Faith, Emma, Gavin, Jordan, and Gracyn; one sister: Norma (Shannon) King of Ohio; one brother: William (Sue) Stamper of Ohio; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Monday, July 27, 2020 with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Harlan will be laid to rest in the Allen Cemetery on Stamper Fork at Canoe with John Paul Stamper, Michael O'Malley, Steve Broerman, Drake O'Malley, Ron Wilson, and Sam Campbell serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020 prior to services beginning at 12:00 PM.

