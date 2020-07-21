Harlin Young, of Rousseau, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 30, 1938 and was 82 years, 0 months, 16 days of age at the time of his passing. He was born in Knott County to the late Kelly and Dicie (Ritchie) Young.
Mr. Young helped so many throughout his life, especially with his musical ability. He helped teach many young, aspiring guitar players by giving them pointers on “how to” play the guitar the “right way.” He can be remembered for his smooth talent of singing and through his voice, he was able to encourage everyone, that there is hope beyond this life. Harlin had a love for the Lord and always exemplified that character to the best of his ability. He was lovingly referred to by so many as “Big Harlin”. He was a man of integrity and leaves behind a legacy of honor that will be remembered. He was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole. He cherished his family, friends and the life that he was blessed with.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Truman Young, Willard Young, J.C. Young; sisters, Verna Singleton and Doshia Mae Smith.
Mr. Young is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Evalee (Combs) Young, daughter and son-in-law; Karen and Tim Ritchie, son and daughter-in-law, Homer and Debbie Young; brothers, Bruce Young and Homer Young; sisters, Darcus Neace and Irene Perkins; grandchildren, Crystal and Kyle Moore, Tracy and Matt Bird, Ashley and Jerry Kilburn, Jerica Young, Landon Young Jadan Young, Hayden Young, Autumn Young, and Brooklynn Young; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Natalie, Colby, Haley, Emily, Nevaeh, Gabriel, and Isaac. He is also survived by a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Young will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 pm at the Breathitt Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Emmitt Campbell and Reverend Zackary Caudill officiating. Interment will follow the services at the Kilborn Cemetery in the Clayhole community of Breathitt County.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Moore, Matthew Bird, Jerry Don Kilburn, Zackary Caudill, Colby Bird, and Landon Young.
Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
